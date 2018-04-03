Report: State Police investigated 5 fatal crashes that killed a total of 6 people over Easter weekend

HARRISBURG — State Police announced Tuesday that troopers investigated five fatal crashes that killed a total of six people over the long Easter weekend.

Alcohol was a factor in at least three of the crashes, according to State Police. Troopers also arrested 359 people statewide for driving under the influence — a slight increase from the same time last year, when 351 people were arrested for DUI.

A total of 476 crashes were investigated by State Police over the weekend, including 143 that resulted in injury and 54 that involved alcohol.

Troopers also issued 7,572 speeding citations, 489 seat belt citations, and 68 child safety seat citations.