Showers and mild early, then gusty with falling temperatures Wednesday

RAIN TO WIND

Showers tapering during the evening leaving cloudy skies. The breeze begins to pick up helping to push temperatures upward into the 50s overnight. A few showers are possible after midnight then a more organized line of showers, and possibly thundershowers, slide through with the cold front by late morning. Early temperatures are mild in the upper 50s, and lower to middle 60s. Once the front is through, temperatures fall quickly into the 40s during the afternoon. Winds become quite gusty too. Thursday, brings a chilly day in the middle 40s. The breeze, while not as strong, is still out of the northwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph. The next system quickly enters the area on Friday bringing early snow/mix then a few afternoon and evening rain showers. High temperatures are back into the lower and middle 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND

April warmth still eludes us the next couple of days. We are watching the threat for snow showers Saturday. A wave develops to our south along a front and clips the area with a round of winter precipitation. Still some uncertainty in the forecast so we’ll continue to monitor. Once again, it is very cold with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. As of now, Sunday looks dry with partly sunny skies. It is breezy too. And, readings are only up a few degrees in the lower and middle 40s. The next system we are watching is Monday. It looks to bring an early snow/mix then rain showers, and continues to remain quite chilly in the 40s. Morning showers linger into Tuesday then it’s dry with temperatures a tad warmer in the upper 40s.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist