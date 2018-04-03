Speedwell Fire Company back in service following reinstatement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LEBANON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, P.A. --- After a little over three months hiatus, the century-old Speedwell Volunteer Fire Company is back in service.

Their service was suspended on December 21 after an investigation found seven out of nine firefighters arrived at a fire scene intoxicated on December 14.

Township commissioners reinstated the fire company Monday night and they were, officially, back in service as of 10 a.m.

Residents, such as Mark Bomberger, said they are glad to see it.

"Makes me feel safer that it's there now and close to home again," said Bomberger.

Resident Tim Long echoed the feeling of having their fire coverage provider close by.

"Even though we don't get too many calls around here, us personally, it's nice knowing the fire company is right up the street instead of having Ebenezer [Fire Company] which is about a mile or two away," said Long.

The Speedwell Fire Company is back under the helm of Mark Leiss, who served as president for 25 years before leaving in 2015.

In a phone conversation with FOX 43 News, he said the company is moving forward with "caution but optimism."

He said there are stipulations they must follow, which he declined to comment on, but said they aren't "major changes."

He also said he hopes to return their coverage to the "status quo" and "build a great relationship with the township and its residents."

Residents, such as Diane Roth, said they want to give the volunteer fire company another chance.

"I'm hoping everyone is okay and they listen and behave themselves. I mean, let's face it, years ago, you could go and fight a fire and have a couple beers. Now, don't happen anymore. I know too many firemen...They said that's over and done with," said Roth.

Leiss said their returning numbers are a little lower than before the suspension.

He said he hopes to bring some of the members who haven't returned back.