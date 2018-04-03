× Stella Artois announces voluntary recall due to some bottles of beer possibly containing glass

Stella Artois announced a voluntary recall of select packages containing 11.2-ounce (330-ml) bottles of Stella Artois beer that may contain particles of glass.

This recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, individual Stella Artois bottles in “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

Although it is believed that the number of potentially-affected bottles is less than 1% of Stella Artois glass bottles sold in North America annually, and affected bottles will be far less than this, the Stella Artois team made the decision to voluntarily recall certain packages potentially containing the 11.2-ounce (330-ml) bottles as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its consumers, according to their website.

This recall comes after the detection of a glass packaging flaw in some 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer.

Any consumers who currently have potentially-effected Stella Artois beer within the scope of this recall will be eligible for reimbursement. Consumers are advised not to consume or allow others to consume the potentially-affected product.

By visiting the Stella Voluntary Recall landing page here, you can see if any of the beer you’ve purchased has been affected.