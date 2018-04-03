Student driver slams into home, setting car and house on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Police say someone learning to drive ended up careening into a mobile home Monday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred at the Windsong Mobile Home Community, located on Wintersong Drive near West Troy Avenue and South Lynhurst Drive, according to WXIN.

The teen accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after missing a turn, according to officials, who said she had a passenger in the vehicle with her.

The crash somehow sparked a fire, which destroyed the car and left serious damage to the home and what appeared to be a shed-like structure next to it. The blaze was quickly extinguished, according to WXIN.

Two people were inside the mobile home at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.