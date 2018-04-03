× Suspected YouTube HQ shooter dead, at least 3 others wounded

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — At least three people were wounded and the suspected shooter, a woman, was found dead on the campus of the YouTube headquarters, San Bruno, California, Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday.

The chief said the dead woman had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told CNN affiliate KGO the facility received three patients. One 36-year-old man was in critical condition, one 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and one 27-year-old woman was in fair condition.

The chief said he didn’t have an update on the patients’ conditions.

One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building “as fast as they could.”

She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.

“We were all suddenly aware of a lot of noises, of sounds, people running outside of the room where she was. And people screaming,” said the employee, who was in a building down the street.

” ‘I have to get out of here,’ ” the woman said her boss said.

A witness told CNN affiliate KRON he heard two or three shots and later about 10 shots. He was at a Carl’s Jr. fast-food restaurant across the street from an end of the YouTube building where there are tables with umbrellas on a patio.

A woman ran over to the Carl’s Jr. with a leg wound, he said. People at the fast-food restaurant tried to use napkins to stop the bleeding.

Overhead video from KGO showed a heavy police presence outside the YouTube building. A crowd of people gathered outside the building and, one by one, were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.

YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites. In 2006 Google said it was purchasing YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock.

More than 1,100 people work at the YouTube office in San Bruno. Employees there include engineers working on site search, infrastructure, content channels and ad products; and sales teams that work with advertisers and content creators.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI will help investigate the incident, according to the angencies’ San Francisco offices.

San Bruno is about 13 miles south of San Francisco.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Gunshots at the @youtube office in San Bruno. My office across the street is on lockdown. — Miles⁶𓅓 (@KXCMiles) April 3, 2018

There are police surrounding the @YouTube building – potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1 — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Police responding to reports of gunshots at YouTube office in San Bruno, CA — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018