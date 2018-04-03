× Susquehanna Township police charge teen with shooting into residence on Feb. 5

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Susquehanna Township man has been charged with shooting several shots into a residence on the 300 block of North 23rd Street on Feb. 5, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Christopher Conway was charged Saturday with Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, and Conspiracy, police say.

He will be charged as an adult, police say.