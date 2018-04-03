× Washington Capitals clinch third straight Metro Division crown

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals are champions of the Metro Division again.

For the third straight year, the team has taken the division crown.

After a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, the Capitals clinched their place atop the division again.

Earlier this month, Washington clinched a playoff berth.

Overall, the team is 48-25-7, which is good for 103 points with two games left in the regular season.

The Capitals are one of seven NHL teams to have topped the century mark this year.