Washington Capitals clinch third straight Metro Division crown

Posted 9:23 AM, April 3, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Members of the Washington Capitals celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime at Capital One Arena on March 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals are champions of the Metro Division again.

For the third straight year, the team has taken the division crown.

After a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, the Capitals clinched their place atop the division again.

Earlier this month, Washington clinched a playoff berth.

Overall, the team is 48-25-7, which is good for 103 points with two games left in the regular season.

The Capitals are one of seven NHL teams to have topped the century mark this year.

Related stories