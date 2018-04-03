× Willie Nelson to headline Outlaw Music Festival in Hershey Sept. 8

HERSHEY — Country music legend Willie Nelson is on the road again this summer, and he and a few of his outlaw friends will make a stop in Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 8.

The 84-year-old red-headed stranger will headline the Outlaw Music Festival, which will also feature performances by Van Morrison, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sturgill Simpson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid, and another artist to be announced.

The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Initially conceived as a one-time show, the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival was held in 2016 in Scranton. The sold-out show was so well received that Nelson and the other organizers decided to make it a touring festival last year.

The 2017 lineup, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Eric Church and The Avett Brothers, drew more than 100,000 fans to ampitheaters and arenas nationwide.