SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters, according to several witnesses on Twitter.

The reports first surfaced on social media around 4 p.m.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Gunshots at the @youtube office in San Bruno. My office across the street is on lockdown. — Miles⁶𓅓 (@KXCMiles) April 3, 2018

There are police surrounding the @YouTube building – potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1 — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Police responding to reports of gunshots at YouTube office in San Bruno, CA — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

BREAKING: Reports of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California https://t.co/PpYRYw3cOA — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 3, 2018

