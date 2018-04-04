50 African-American men honored on MLK assassination anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Martin Luther King`s whole mission and life was really what I needed to see when I hit hard times," said Tim White, an honoree.

50 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, now a day of celebration honoring those who continue his legacy.

"It`s a blessing to know that I`m one of the ones that was honored here today that is making a positive impact on the lives of all people," said Michael Starling, another honoree.

50 African-American men honored for overcoming life`s challenges to make a difference in the world.

"I grew up the son of a mother who had severe mental health issues. Schizophrenia, bi-polar, manic depression, the whole nine yards," said Starling.

He had a tough childhood...

"Imagine what it`s like getting off the school bus with your friends, walking down the street, your mom`s outside of the house butt naked fighting with police saying she`s Jesus Christ."

Today, he is known for 'Raw Sports Films', a documentary company that follows student athletes, showcases their talents, and simultaneously mentors them for the next phases of life.

"I didn`t understand my life then. But now I understand it. There`s nothing like sitting down with a kid you`re trying to mentor and saying, `Look kid, I get it.`"

Starling, fighting through the hard times, modeled his life after Dr. King`s, and is working to change the world for the better.

"He pretty much laid the foundation. He laid the framework," said Starling.