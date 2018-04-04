A chilly, breezy day with some sunshine Thursday

CHILLY BREEZE

Winds are strong through the evening, with gusts 30 to 40 MPH. They slack off somewhat by morning. Temperatures to the lower 30s by morning. With the breeze, however, it will feel like it’s in the 20s! Chilly sunshine will diminish by afternoon with clouds building in for a few hours. Highs are held in the middle 40s. Next system lifts up in the morning bringing a snow mix to brief rain shower. Then skies are mainly cloudy. More rain and or snow showers are possible during the evening and overnight. The mix transitions to all snow for much of Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Snow showers are possible for much of the morning and afternoon before ending. Readings are cold and barely touch 40 degrees. Light accumulations of snow is possible. By Sunday, sun is shining again as high pressure builds in across the area. Highs are still quite chilly and only bump up to the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK

It’s another Monday with a threat for a little snow mix. It quickly transitions to rain showers for much of Monday. Highs are chilly in the lower and middle 40s. Wet weather lingers into early morning Tuesday, the rest of the day, skies are partly sunny. Temperatures nudge up a bit to the middle and upper 40s. Skies are brighter Wednesday but continues chilly in the 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist