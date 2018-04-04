Bridal Survival Kit with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Renee Patrone from Party Host Helpers about some helpful tips for that couple getting ready for that big day.

Renee showed us how to make a bridal survival kit for the wedding. From bobby pins to Advil, a bride should be ready for anything.

To checkout some other tips log on to the Part Host Helpers website at: http://partyhosthelper.com/.

Also thank you to Chestnut Hill Villa for having us today. For more information on how you can book this venue for your wedding day checkout there website at: http://www.chestnuthillvilla.com/