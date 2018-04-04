× Civil War Preservation Ball raises over $10,000 for Pennsylvania Gettysburg Monuments Project

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The 15th annual Civil War Preservation Ball held March 10 put the total amount of money raised for the Pennsylvania Gettysburg Monuments Project over the dance’s history to more than $100,000.

The Project provides funds for the repair and maintenance of the more than 140 Pennsylvania monuments and markers on the Gettysburg Battlefield.

Better than 120 guests from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia attended the Preservation Ball on Saturday, March 10 in the Pennsylvania Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg.

The Ball is sponsored by the Victorian Dance Ensemble and the Civil War Dance Foundation. Music was provided by the Philadelphia Brigade Band under the direction of Rich Cummines.

The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association assists with the Ball and is also a supporter of the Pennsylvania Gettysburg Monuments Project.

Pennsylvania State Rep.

Harry Readshaw of Allegheny County founded the project in 1997 after he learned the park lacked funding to cover the cost to repair and restore the needs of more than 1,000 monuments in the park.

Over the years, with the help of volunteers and allocations from the General Assembly, the monuments honoring Pennsylvanians have been sustained. The Project now is centered on funding trusts for the monuments to ensure their future maintenance.

“The Pennsylvanians who fought at Gettysburg stood their ground to the utmost and we honor their bravery and sacrifice,” Readshaw said. “I thank everyone who supported the Civil War Preservation Ball, because it benefits a national park that seeks to preserve our history for current and future generations.”

The 15th Annual Preservation Ball raised an estimated $7,680 through ticket sales and sponsors.

Next year’s Civil War Preservation Ball will be held on March 30. To see photos from the 2018 ball or for more information, visit the Victorian Dance Ensemble at: http://www.civilwardance.org.

SOURCE: Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association