× Denver man facing charges after stealing nearly $20,000 in auto parts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges after stealing nearly $20,000 worth of automotive parts.

Jesse Andrew, 23, is facing theft charges for his role in the incident.

In December 2017, an automotive maintenance business in the 100 block of Garden Spot Road in Ephrata Township reported that approximately $19,000 worth of automotive parts were missing from their inventory.

Management of the business suspected that an employee was likely the culprit, but were not sure which employee.

Detecitves used tactics including a statement analysis questionnaire, polygraph tests and one-on-one interviews to determine the culprit.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Andrew admitted to stealing the parts and periodically having a relative sell the parts at a local recycle company.

Now, he will face charges.