× Ephrata man to serve up to 10 years in prison for possession of child porn

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man will serve up to 10 years in prison after being found in possession of child pornography on his iPhone.

Timothy Wood, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County Court to four felonies in connection to the incident.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Wood will serve between 5 and 10 years in prison, and will have to register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for 15 years.

A relative had turned Wood’s phone over to police on September 23, 2017, and police found hundreds of images on Wood’s phone.

A full analysis found 374 images and a video of child pornography.

Now, he will face charges.