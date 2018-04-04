× Former Barnstormers player, Nate Coronado, signs with New York Yankees

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One of last year’s Lancaster Barnstormers is heading to affiliated ball.

Nate Coronado, 25, will sign with the New York Yankees and report to the club’s spring training camp in Tampa, FL before awaiting an assignment to one of the team’s affiliates.

The infielder joined the Barnstormers following the 2017 All-Star Break and batted .333 in 60 games with six homers and 38 runs batted in. A Philadelphia resident, Coronado hit safely in 19 of his first 22 starts with Lancaster and also ended the season on a six-game hitting streak.

“Nate was a great player for us,” said Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples. “He can play multiple positions and, with his age, definitely deserves this opportunity.”

SOURCE: Lancaster Barnstormers