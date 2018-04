× FOX43 Capitol Beat: Congressman Scott Perry

Republican Congressman Scott Perry, who represents York and Adams Counties, and parts of Dauphin County, joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the FOX43 Capitol Beat on Wednesday.

Rep. Perry recently voted no to the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending plan signed into law by President Donald Trump. Perry says House members were given slightly more than 16 hours to read the 2,232-page bill before having to vote on it.