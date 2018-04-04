FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Detective George Ripley of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Robbery Investigation

Incident Date: 3/27/18

Location: Little Caesars Pizza on 320 E. Philadelphia Street in York

Time: 9:15 p.m.

The suspect allegedly displayed an assault rifle and took cash. The above images are from video surveillance of the suspect, who was wearing a matching top and bottom that resembles a jogging suit.

The same suspect is wanted for the following crime:

2. Robbery Investigation

Incident Date: 3/28/18

Location: 189 S. Richland Avenue in York

Time: 9:15 p.m.

It appeared to be the same suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic or white man. The suspect was wearing the same jogging suit, displayed an assault rifle and got away with cash.

3. Homicide Investigation

Incident Date: 10/30/17

Location: Area of 353 E. Market St., York

The victim, Jose Aponte-Aponte, was walking home from work in the 300 block of E. Market Street when he was approached by a the suspect in an apparent robbery. The suspect proceeded to shoot Aponte-Aponte and ran northbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man that was wearing red and black jackets. He is described as having a thin to medium build.

The above surveillance image shows the suspect before the homicide.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Ways to Provide Information: