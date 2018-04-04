Frontier Airlines returns to Harrisburg International Airport with flights to Denver, Orlando and Raleigh/Durham

HARRISBURG — Frontier Airlines is returning to Harrisburg International Airport

The low-cost carrier announced Wednesday that it is adding new low-fare, non-stop flights from HIA to Denver, Raleigh/Durham and Orlando.

Flights to Denver and Raleigh/Durham will begin in July; service to Orlando in August.

To celebrate the introduction of these flights, Frontier is offering special introductory one-way fares as low as $29.

“We are proud to return to Harrisburg,” said Jonathan Freed, Director of Corporate Communications at Frontier Airlines. “With our new flights to Denver, Orlando, and Raleigh, we are making air travel more accessible and affordable for travelers to and from Harrisburg and the surrounding area. We look forward to serving this community with our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Harrisburg International Airport,” said Timothy J. Edwards, executive director of the airport. “The return of Frontier’s low fares and nonstop flights to Denver and Orlando International will be extremely popular throughout all of central Pennsylvania. Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham will save travelers hours and hours of driving between our regions on busy and congested highways. Thanks to Frontier, later this summer more travelers will save Money, Distance and Time when choosing to fly from Harrisburg International Airport.”

Here’s a summary of the new flight services offered by Frontier:

HARRISBURG (MDT) to/from DENVER (DEN)

F9 165 Depart MDT: 4:44 p.m. Arrive DEN: 6:36 p.m.

F9 164 Depart DEN: 6:30 a.m. Arrive MDT: 11:52 a.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday

Service Start: July 21

HARRISBURG (MDT) to/from ORLANDO (MCO)

F9 1227 Depart MDT: 7:50 p.m. Arrive MCO: 10:21 p.m.

F9 1226 Depart MCO: 4:40 p.m. Arrive MDT: 7 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August 12

HARRISBURG (MDT) to/from RALEIGH/DURHAM (RDU)

F9 1183 Depart MDT: 12:42 p.m. Arrive RDU: 1:56 p.m.