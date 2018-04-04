Furry Friends with Kelli, the pit bull terrier mix

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Kelli, the pit bull terrier mix!

Kelli joins us from the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

She was seized in a cruelty case back in October 2017, but she is a sweet lady that is ready to move on to a home.

However, it is important that she goes to a home with a high backyard fence, as Kelli is a bit of a jumper along with being playful and outgoing.

She is also best kept on a leash for a controlled walk, and is a good fit for a home with children over the age of 10.

Kelli is not fit to live with cats, but can live with other dogs, despite being forward and pushy at first.

Check Kelli out in the clip above or on the Petfinder website here.