Here are some of the biggest bands hitting the region this summer

It might be hard to believe right now, given Mother Nature’s recent schizophrenic mood swings, but it’s already spring — and summer’s just a few months away.

And area music fans are in for a treat.

Central Pennsylvania is located in a sweet spot for summer shows. With Hershey, Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington all within reasonable driving distance, you don’t have to travel too far to see some of the biggest names in music perform.

Here are just some of the concerts scheduled to hit the region this summer:

HERSHEYPARK STADIUM

May 25

Journey & Def Leppard

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 2

Kendrick Lamar

with Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SIR, Lance Skiiwalker & more

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

June 14

Harry Stiles

with Kacey Musgraves

8 p.m.

Tickets

June 16

Imagine Dragons

with Grace Vanderwaal

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 22

Zac Brown Band

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 21

Kesha and Macklemore

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 28

Lynyrd Skynyrd

with Blackberry Smoke

6 p.m.

Tickets

August 4

Show of the Summer Music Festival

2:30 p.m.

featuring Why Don’t We, Troye Sivan, Maggie Lindemann, Ayo and Teo, HRVY, Carlie Hanson and more

Tickets

August 10

Counting Crows & Live

6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Sept. 1

Fall Out Boy

with Machine Gun Kelly and a special guest

7 p.m.

Tickets

Sept. 2

Pentatonix

8 p.m.

Tickets

Sept. 8

Outlaw Music Festival

featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Van Morrison, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sturgill Simpson, Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid and more

1:30 p.m.

Tickets

PHILADELPHIA AREA VENUES

May 3

Bon Jovi at the Wells Fargo Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

June 1-2

Dead & Company at BB&T Pavilion

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 2

Justin Timberlake at the Wells Fargo Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

June 3

Depeche Mode at the Wells Fargo Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

June 8

Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Schoolboy Q at BB&T Pavilion

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

June 9

Kenny Chesney at Lincoln Financial Field

5 p.m.

Tickets

June 11

Def Leppard & Journey at the Wells Fargo Center

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 13

U2 at the Wells Fargo Center

8 p.m.

Tickets

June 15-16

Dave Matthews Band at BB&T Pavilion

8 p.m.

Tickets

June 15

Harry Stiles at the Wells Fargo Center

8 p.m.

Tickets

June 16

Paul Simon at the Wells Fargo Center

8 p.m.

Tickets

June 17

30 Seconds to Mars, Walk the Moon, and Misterwives at BB&T Pavilion

Noon

Tickets

June 23

Foreigner at BB&T Pavilion

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 24

John Fogerty at ZZ Top at BB&T Pavilion

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 28

Chris Stapleton at BB&T Pavilion

June 30

Radio 104.5 Birthday Show featuring Imagine Dragons, Judah and the Lion, and more

1 p.m.

Tickets

July 4

Sam Smith at the Wells Fargo Center

8 p.m.

Tickets

July 5

Jimmy Buffett at BB&T Pavilion

8 p.m.

Tickets

July 7

Foo Fighters at BB&T Pavilion

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 11

Steely Dan & the Doobie Brothers at BB&T Pavilion

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

July 12

Shania Twain at the Wells Fargo Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

July 13-14

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 13

VANS Warped Tour at BB&T Pavilion

Featuring Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41, The Used, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Underoath, All Time Low, Frank Turner, Bowling For Soup, Silverstein, Everytime I Die, The Maine, Mayday Parade, Knuckle Puck, The Amity Affliction, and Motionless In White!

11 a.m.

Tickets

July 17

Lindsey Stirling & Evanescence at BB&T Pavilion

8 p.m.

Tickets

July 18

Chris Brown at BB&T Pavilion

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 19-20

Zac Brown Band at BB&T Pavilion

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 21

Weezer & The Pixies at BB&T Pavilion

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

July 25

Kesha and Macklemore at BB&T Pavilion

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 26

Rascal Flatts at BB&T Pavilion

Time TBD

Tickets

July 27

Panic! at the Disco at the Wells Fargo Center

7 p.m.

Tickets

David Byrne at BB&T Pavilion

6:30 p.m.

Tickets

July 28

Smashing Pumpkins at the Wells Fargo Center

7 p.m.

Tickets

War on Drugs and Sturgill Simpson at BB&T Pavilion

6 p.m.

Tickets

July 30

Jay-Z and Beyonce at Lincoln Financial Field

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

July 31-Aug. 1

Radiohead at the Wells Fargo Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

August 1

Chicago and REO Speedwagon at BB&T Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

August 3

Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini at BB&T Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

August 7-8

Phish at BB&T Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

August 9

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson at BB&T Center

7 p.m.

Tickets

August 14

Pentatonix at BB&T Center

8 p.m.

Tickets

August 15

Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin at BB&T Center

7 p.m.

Tickets

August 18

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town at BB&T Center

7 p.m.

Tickets

August 25

Jason Aldean & Luke Combs & Lauren Alaina at BB&T Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

August 26

Shinedown & Godsmack at BB&T Center

7 p.m.

Tickets

Sept. 11-12

Elton John at the Wells Fargo Center

Tickets

Sept. 12

Ozzy Osborne & Stone Sour at BB&T Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Sept. 18

Childish Gambino with Rae Sremmurd at the Wells Fargo Center

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Sept. 19-20

Bruno Mars with Cardi B at the Wells Fargo Center

8 p.m.

Tickets

Sept. 21

Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker & Russell Dickerson at BB&T Center

Time TBD

Tickets

Sept. 27

Ed Sheeran at Lincoln Financial Field

7 p.m.

Tickets

YORK FAIR

Sept. 7

Alice Cooper

8 p.m.

Tickets

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION, Columbia MD

May 4-5

M3 Rock Festival

Day One, 5 p.m.: Tom Keifer, Night Ranger, Slaughter, Y&T, L.A. Guns, Lynch Mob, Faster Pussycat, Loudness, Last in Line, Nelson, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Tyketto

Day Two, 11:15 a.m.: Queensryche, Ace Frehley, Night Ranger, Slaughter, L.A. Guns, Lynch Mob, Loudness, Last in Line, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Tyketto

Tickets

May 6

M3 Southern Rock Festival

Featuring Pure Prairie League, The Georgia Satellites, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones, 1 Nite Stand

Tickets

May 18

Dierks Bentley

7 p.m.

Tickets

May 24

Jason Aldean

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 1-3

Capital Jazz Fest

Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Earth, Wind & Fire, Ledisi, and Butterscotch.

Tickets

Saturday, noon: Diana Krall, Boney James, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Rachelle Ferrell, Snarky Puppy, Keith Sweat, After 7, and many more

Tickets

Sunday, noon: Anita Baker, Bob James, Damien Escobar, Larry Graham & Graham Central Station, Brandy, Joss Stone, Lizz Wright, Michael Franks, Moonchild, Tevin Campbell, The Hamiltones.

Tickets

June 7

Florida-Georgia Line

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

June 12

Robert Plant with Sheryl Crow and Seth Lakeman

8 p.m.

Tickets

June 14

Luke Bryan

7 p.m.

Tickets

June 23

Paramore with Foster the People

7 p.m.

Tickets

July 14

Sugarland

7:30 p.m.

Tickets

July 28

David Byrne

8 p.m.

Tickets

July 29

VANS Warped Tour

Featuring 3OH!3, The Amity Affliction, As It Is, Assuming We Survive, August Burns Red, Broadside, Capstan, Chase Atlantic, Chelsea Grin, Crown The Empire, Dayseeker, Deez Nuts, Doll Skin, Don Broco, Every Time I Die, Farewell Winters, Four Year Strong, Grayscale, Ice Nine Kills, In Hearts Wake, The Interrupters, Issues, Knuckle Puck, Kublai Khan, Less Than Jake, Lighterburns, The Maine, Makeout, Mayday Parade, Motionless In White, Movements, Mychildren Mybride, Nekrogoblikon, Palaye Royale, Real Friends, Reel Big Fish, Sharptooth, Simple Plan, Sleep On It, State Champs, Story Untold, This Wild Life, Tonight Alive, Trash Boat, Twiztid, Unearth, Wage War, Waterparks, We The Kings, With Confidence.

11 a.m.

Tickets

August 2

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

7 p.m.

Tickets

August 4-5

Summer Spirit Music Festival

Day One: Erykah Badu, Nas, Method Man & Redman, Rapsody and more

2 p.m.

Tickets

Day Two: The Roots, Anderson, .Paak & The Free Nationals, Lizzo, Raheem DeVaughn, Masego, and more

2 p.m.

Tickets

August 11-12

Phish

7 p.m.

Tickets

August 18

Cake & Ben Folds

7 p.m.

Tickets

August 22

Kenny Chesney

7:30 p.m.

Tickets