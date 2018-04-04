Here are some of the biggest bands hitting the region this summer

Photo Gallery
It might be hard to believe right now, given Mother Nature’s recent schizophrenic mood swings, but it’s already spring — and summer’s just a few months away.
And area music fans are in for a treat.
Central Pennsylvania is located in a sweet spot for summer shows. With Hershey, Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington all within reasonable driving distance, you don’t have to travel too far to see some of the biggest names in music perform.
Here are just some of the concerts scheduled to hit the region this summer:
HERSHEYPARK STADIUM
May 25
Journey & Def Leppard
7 p.m.
June 2
Kendrick Lamar
with Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SIR, Lance Skiiwalker & more
7:30 p.m.
June 14
Harry Stiles
with Kacey Musgraves
8 p.m.
June 16
Imagine Dragons
with Grace Vanderwaal
7 p.m.
June 22
Zac Brown Band
7 p.m.
July 21
Kesha and Macklemore
7 p.m.
July 28
Lynyrd Skynyrd
with Blackberry Smoke
6 p.m.
August 4
Show of the Summer Music Festival
2:30 p.m.
featuring Why Don’t We, Troye Sivan, Maggie Lindemann, Ayo and Teo, HRVY, Carlie Hanson and more
August 10
Counting Crows & Live
6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1
Fall Out Boy
with Machine Gun Kelly and a special guest
7 p.m.
Sept. 2
Pentatonix
8 p.m.
Sept. 8
Outlaw Music Festival
featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Van Morrison, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sturgill Simpson, Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid and more
1:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA AREA VENUES
May 3
Bon Jovi at the Wells Fargo Center
7:30 p.m.
June 1-2
Dead & Company at BB&T Pavilion
7 p.m.
June 2
Justin Timberlake at the Wells Fargo Center
7:30 p.m.
June 3
Depeche Mode at the Wells Fargo Center
7:30 p.m.
June 8
Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Schoolboy Q at BB&T Pavilion
7:30 p.m.
June 9
Kenny Chesney at Lincoln Financial Field
5 p.m.
June 11
Def Leppard & Journey at the Wells Fargo Center
7 p.m.
June 13
U2 at the Wells Fargo Center
8 p.m.
June 15-16
Dave Matthews Band at BB&T Pavilion
8 p.m.
June 15
Harry Stiles at the Wells Fargo Center
8 p.m.
June 16
Paul Simon at the Wells Fargo Center
8 p.m.
June 17
30 Seconds to Mars, Walk the Moon, and Misterwives at BB&T Pavilion
Noon
June 23
Foreigner at BB&T Pavilion
7 p.m.
June 24
John Fogerty at ZZ Top at BB&T Pavilion
7 p.m.
June 28
Chris Stapleton at BB&T Pavilion
June 30
Radio 104.5 Birthday Show featuring Imagine Dragons, Judah and the Lion, and more
1 p.m.
July 4
Sam Smith at the Wells Fargo Center
8 p.m.
July 5
Jimmy Buffett at BB&T Pavilion
8 p.m.
July 7
Foo Fighters at BB&T Pavilion
7 p.m.
July 11
Steely Dan & the Doobie Brothers at BB&T Pavilion
7:30 p.m.
July 12
Shania Twain at the Wells Fargo Center
7:30 p.m.
July 13-14
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field
7 p.m.
July 13
VANS Warped Tour at BB&T Pavilion
Featuring Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41, The Used, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Underoath, All Time Low, Frank Turner, Bowling For Soup, Silverstein, Everytime I Die, The Maine, Mayday Parade, Knuckle Puck, The Amity Affliction, and Motionless In White!
11 a.m.
July 17
Lindsey Stirling & Evanescence at BB&T Pavilion
8 p.m.
July 18
Chris Brown at BB&T Pavilion
7 p.m.
July 19-20
Zac Brown Band at BB&T Pavilion
7 p.m.
July 21
Weezer & The Pixies at BB&T Pavilion
7:30 p.m.
July 25
Kesha and Macklemore at BB&T Pavilion
7 p.m.
July 26
Rascal Flatts at BB&T Pavilion
Time TBD
July 27
Panic! at the Disco at the Wells Fargo Center
7 p.m.
David Byrne at BB&T Pavilion
6:30 p.m.
July 28
Smashing Pumpkins at the Wells Fargo Center
7 p.m.
War on Drugs and Sturgill Simpson at BB&T Pavilion
6 p.m.
July 30
Jay-Z and Beyonce at Lincoln Financial Field
7:30 p.m.
July 31-Aug. 1
Radiohead at the Wells Fargo Center
7:30 p.m.
August 1
Chicago and REO Speedwagon at BB&T Center
7:30 p.m.
August 3
Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini at BB&T Center
7:30 p.m.
August 7-8
Phish at BB&T Center
7:30 p.m.
August 9
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson at BB&T Center
7 p.m.
August 14
Pentatonix at BB&T Center
8 p.m.
August 15
Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin at BB&T Center
7 p.m.
August 18
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town at BB&T Center
7 p.m.
August 25
Jason Aldean & Luke Combs & Lauren Alaina at BB&T Center
7:30 p.m.
August 26
Shinedown & Godsmack at BB&T Center
7 p.m.
Sept. 11-12
Elton John at the Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 12
Ozzy Osborne & Stone Sour at BB&T Center
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18
Childish Gambino with Rae Sremmurd at the Wells Fargo Center
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 19-20
Bruno Mars with Cardi B at the Wells Fargo Center
8 p.m.
Sept. 21
Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker & Russell Dickerson at BB&T Center
Time TBD
Sept. 27
Ed Sheeran at Lincoln Financial Field
7 p.m.
YORK FAIR
Sept. 7
Alice Cooper
8 p.m.
MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION, Columbia MD
May 4-5
M3 Rock Festival
Day One, 5 p.m.: Tom Keifer, Night Ranger, Slaughter, Y&T, L.A. Guns, Lynch Mob, Faster Pussycat, Loudness, Last in Line, Nelson, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Tyketto
Day Two, 11:15 a.m.: Queensryche, Ace Frehley, Night Ranger, Slaughter, L.A. Guns, Lynch Mob, Loudness, Last in Line, Pretty Boy Floyd, and Tyketto
May 6
M3 Southern Rock Festival
Featuring Pure Prairie League, The Georgia Satellites, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones, 1 Nite Stand
May 18
Dierks Bentley
7 p.m.
May 24
Jason Aldean
7 p.m.
June 1-3
Capital Jazz Fest
Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Earth, Wind & Fire, Ledisi, and Butterscotch.
Saturday, noon: Diana Krall, Boney James, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Rachelle Ferrell, Snarky Puppy, Keith Sweat, After 7, and many more
Sunday, noon: Anita Baker, Bob James, Damien Escobar, Larry Graham & Graham Central Station, Brandy, Joss Stone, Lizz Wright, Michael Franks, Moonchild, Tevin Campbell, The Hamiltones.
June 7
Florida-Georgia Line
7:30 p.m.
June 12
Robert Plant with Sheryl Crow and Seth Lakeman
8 p.m.
June 14
Luke Bryan
7 p.m.
June 23
Paramore with Foster the People
7 p.m.
July 14
Sugarland
7:30 p.m.
July 28
David Byrne
8 p.m.
July 29
VANS Warped Tour
Featuring 3OH!3, The Amity Affliction, As It Is, Assuming We Survive, August Burns Red, Broadside, Capstan, Chase Atlantic, Chelsea Grin, Crown The Empire, Dayseeker, Deez Nuts, Doll Skin, Don Broco, Every Time I Die, Farewell Winters, Four Year Strong, Grayscale, Ice Nine Kills, In Hearts Wake, The Interrupters, Issues, Knuckle Puck, Kublai Khan, Less Than Jake, Lighterburns, The Maine, Makeout, Mayday Parade, Motionless In White, Movements, Mychildren Mybride, Nekrogoblikon, Palaye Royale, Real Friends, Reel Big Fish, Sharptooth, Simple Plan, Sleep On It, State Champs, Story Untold, This Wild Life, Tonight Alive, Trash Boat, Twiztid, Unearth, Wage War, Waterparks, We The Kings, With Confidence.
11 a.m.
August 2
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
7 p.m.
August 4-5
Summer Spirit Music Festival
Day One: Erykah Badu, Nas, Method Man & Redman, Rapsody and more
2 p.m.
Day Two: The Roots, Anderson, .Paak & The Free Nationals, Lizzo, Raheem DeVaughn, Masego, and more
2 p.m.
August 11-12
Phish
7 p.m.
August 18
Cake & Ben Folds
7 p.m.
August 22
Kenny Chesney
7:30 p.m.