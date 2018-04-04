× Lancaster man will stand trial on charges 1-year-old girl in his care overdosed on heroin

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man accused of allowing his infant daughter to consume heroin will stand trial on a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and two misdemeanor drug charges, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Juan Sanchez-Rivera was ordered to stand trial by District Judge Jodie E. Richardson after a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Sanchez-Rivera, 34, admitted to relapsing and having heroin in his home, according to testimony at trial. His 1-year-old daughter was found unconscious in Sanchez-Rivera’s home on the 500 block of South Christian Street on Feb. 10. She was taken to Hershey Medical Center, where it was determined that she had overdosed after consuming heroin.

Police found drug paraphernalia in Sanchez-Rivera’s bedroom, where the girl slept. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the girl’s rocking chair and at other places in the home.

Sanchez-Rivera is also charged with felony delivery of heroin and conspiracy regarding an incident on Jan. 10 on the first block of Conestoga Street. A preliminary hearing on that case is pending, according to the District Attorney’s Office.