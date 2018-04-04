× Man crashed into building after he fled DUI checkpoint, police say

ADAMS COUNTY — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after crashing a vehicle into the Hamilton Township building.

At approximately 12:05 a.m., State Police relayed over the radio that a Subaru Forester almost struck several troopers as it sped through a DUI checkpoint on Route 194 at Primrose Lane.

A police pursuit began as the vehicle, driven by Damon Becker, passed another trooper on Route 194 at a high rate of speed, the criminal complaint says. Becker then turned onto Mummerts Church Road — at that point, he lost control of the Subaru and struck the Hamilton Township building.

Troopers smashed the driver’s side window and assisted Becker out of the window following the crash, the criminal complaint adds.

Observed inside the vehicle was a metal grinder and a glass marijuana pipe, police say.

Becker, a Gettysburg resident, faces five counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.