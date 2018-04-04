× Masters 2018: Patrons who shout phrases like “dilly dilly” when golfers tee off will be ejected, report says

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Patrons at the 2018 Masters, beware: If you shout “Dilly Dilly” when someone tees off at Augusta, you’ll be taken to the golf club’s equivalent of the Pit of Misery.

According to the British golf website Bunkered, security personnel at Augusta have been given a sheet of phrases that fans are not allowed to shout. Guards are instructed to eject anyone who utters one of the forbidden terms.

Among the verboten phrases is “dilly dilly,” which has become a part of America’s pop-culture lexicon thanks to a series of Bud Lite commercials over the past year or so.

The news comes as golf attempts to curtail outbursts from increasingly rowdy fans, Bunkered writes.

Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy are among the golfers who’ve had run-ins with loud fans on the other side of the ropes this season, according to Bunkered.

Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited. I'm told "dilly dilly" is one of them. Patrons who shout out these phrases will be "removed" immediately. #themasters — Bryce Ritchie (@Bryce_bunkered) April 2, 2018