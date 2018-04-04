Mount Wolf man accused of raping health care worker last summer

YORK COUNTY — A Mount Wolf man is accused of raping a health care worker who cared for his 15-year-old disabled son last summer.

Joseph Bent, 41, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, court documents show.

The alleged incident occurred in July 2017 at Bent’s apartment in Mount Wolf.

According to Northeastern Regional Police, the female victim was looking after the teen on July 12 when Bent arrived home, upset and angry. The two began to talk about Bent’s problems — during this conversation, Bent’s son was in his bedroom with the door closed while they were in the living room.

Bent then gave the victim beer, while in the living room, and asked her if she wanted to smoke marijuana with him. She noted to police while being interviewed that “she has mild autism and has a hard time understanding people and wasn’t able to pick up on things.”

The victim followed Bent to his bedroom and as they smoked marijuana, the two talked about the victim’s schooling. Afterward, the victim told police, Bent lunged at her, got face-to-face with her and placed his left hand around her back, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told Bent “No” — he eventually let go. As the two continued to talk, Bent allegedly put his arm around her again, licked her ear and made a suggestive comment toward her.

That’s when she stood up and walked into the living room. The criminal complaint says that the victim then realized that she was intoxicated and was not in a good state at the moment.

Bent then walked out of the bedroom. The victim told Bent that she needed to sit down and was not going to do the things he wants to do, the criminal complaint adds.

According to police, Bent then put his arms around her, took her to the bedroom and raped her.

The victim went to York Hospital after Bent left the apartment.