NASCAR Xfinity driver surprises Wrightsville Elementary student

YORK COUNTY -- Brennan Lehman, a 5th grade student at Wrightsville Elementary School, had no idea why everyone was gathering outside Wednesday until he saw this: his very own drawing on the face of a pace car.

Brennan was one of more than 3,000 5th grade students across the country who entered into the 2018 Monster Mile Youth Nation Design Challenge -- a free project for art students that combines the thrill of NASCAR with the skills of art, creativity and design.

His design -- called Big Cat, which mimicked his own pet cat, Ben -- won.

"My head is going around and around and I'm so happy," Brennan said after seeing the pace car.

The pace car will represent Dover International Speedway's traveling pace car, parading his design.

"How many schools were involved, how many students were involved, how many states were involved in the contest and when they said he [Brennan] got the grand prize, I was totally excited," said Brennan's mother, Laurie Lehman.

Brennan will also be honored with a VIP Experience at Dover.

"This is a heck of an accomplishment for him and hopefully something he will remember for the rest of his life," said Christopher Bell, NASCAR Xfinity driver for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Brennan won't be alone at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as all 400-plus students and staff were each granted two tickets to the Monster Mile on Sunday, May 6.