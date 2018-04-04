× North Farmersville Rd Bridge replacement in West Earl

West Earl Twp., Lancaster County, PA. — Construction to Begin on North Farmersville Road Bridge over the Conestoga River in West Earl Township

Construction for the North Farmersville Road (State Route 1025) bridge, spanning Conestoga River in West Earl Township, Lancaster County, is scheduled to begin during the week of April 16 as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. Replacement of this bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Lancaster County’s structurally deficient bridge list.