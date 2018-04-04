One person injured after wind blows mobile home into creek, dispatch says

LOWER WINDSOR TWP., York County — One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after a mobile home was blown into a creek by the wind, according to York County dispatch.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Oak Hollow Road at 6:12 p.m., dispatch adds.

There is no word on that individual’s condition.

A second person was in the mobile home as well. That person is staying with family, Eastern York County Emergency Management Agency says.

The mobile home is a total loss.