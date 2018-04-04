× Penn National wins casino bid; could open in Lancaster County

In January, Penn National Gaming gained the award for placement of a Category 4 casino in York County.

Today, Penn National — which operates Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County — has secured placement for another casino, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced.

The bid of $7.5 million secures a location within a 15-mile radius of West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, its center point.

Penn National is required to pay the bid price to Pennsylvania within two business days and then has up to six months to submit an application for the Category 4 Slot Machine License, according to the PA Gaming Control Board. The application includes the precise site of the casino as well as detailed plans and information concerning the proposed building plan, amenities, employment projections and other related information.

According to the PA Gaming Control Board, a Category 4 Slot Machine License permits the entity to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines. The entity could also petition for permission to initially operate up to 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5 million with the capability of adding an additional 10 tables games after its first year of operation.