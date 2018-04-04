× Penn National wins casino license bid; could open 4th casino in Reading area

HARRISBURG — Penn National Gaming was winning bidder for Pennsylvania’s fifth new multi-casino license, which could potentially give the company its fourth casino.

Penn National was the only bidder in the latest auction. Its bid was $3 over the minimum bid of $7.5 million.

The company hasn’t picked a location for its new casino, but the general location it identified seems to point to a location in southern Berks County, either in the city of Reading, its suburbs, or in an area along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.