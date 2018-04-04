× Police are searching for a missing Mt. Holly Springs woman

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS — Hampden Township police are searching for a 57-year-old woman missing since yesterday.

Tammy J. Darhower was last seen walking away from the Honey Baked Ham store on the 4700 block of Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg at noon on Tuesday. Police say she left behind her purse, cell phone, and vehicle. Her family told police she does not have friends or family in the Mechanicsburg area.

She was wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, dark blue jeans, glasses, and gray and pink sneakers. Darhower is 5-feet, 3 inches tall and about 110 pounds, with brownish/gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact Hampden Township police at (717) 761-2609 or the Cumberland County Communications Center at (717) 238-9676.