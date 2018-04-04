× Police seek man accused of driving over officer’s foot to escape traffic stop

STEELTON — Police are seeking a Steelton man accused of running over a police officer’s foot as he fled a traffic stop.

Steelton police say Rodrick Wayne Dunbar, 28, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary traffic violations.

According to police, Dunbar’s vehicle was stopped on March 25 when he allegedly fled the stop by driving over an officer’s foot. He then allegedly led police on a car pursuit through Harrisburg before escaping. His vehicle was found with a large amount of drugs inside, police say.

Anyone with information on Dunbar’s whereabouts is asked to contact Steelton Police at (717) 939-9841.