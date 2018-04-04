× Redskins resign DT Phil Taylor to one-year deal

WASHINGTON– Defensive tackle Phil Taylor has decided to give a comeback another attempt, and resigned with the Washington Redskins on a one-year deal.

Taylor, 30, last played in a regular season game in 2014 due to various injuries, and made it to the third preseason game last year with Washington before tearing his quadriceps and missing the season.

A first round pick in 2011, Taylor was regarded as a force from the nose tackle position on the Cleveland Browns’ defense. During his four-year stint with Cleveland, Taylor racked up 7 sacks and 109 tackles in 44 games.

If healthy, Taylor could be the team’s starting defensive tackle.