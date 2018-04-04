× Reports of shooting in Lancaster County go unfounded

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have determined that a reported shooting never took place this morning.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Rabbit Hill Road in Warwick Township.

Upon arrival, police found the victim conscious and sitting on a chair, and that his injuries were not suffered from a gun shot.

According to earlier reports, the victim was intoxicated.

The victim was transported to the Ephrata Community Hospital for further evaluation where medical staff also confirmed the injuries were not from a gun shot.

An investigation into the cause of the non-life threatening injuries will continue.