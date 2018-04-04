× Robert Griffin III signs 1-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE — RG3 is back in football.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they signed former No. 2 overall draft pick and NFL Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III to a one-year contract.

We have agreed to a one-year deal with QB Robert Griffin. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018

Griffin, 28, sat out the entire 2017-18 season after being cut by the Cleveland Browns last March. His last NFL game was on Jan. 1, 2017.

New Ravens’ QB Robert Griffin III’s last NFL game was Jan. 1, 2017 against the Steelers. He threw for 232 yards, two TDs and one INT. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2018

The Ravens signed Griffin because they need someone back up Joe Flacco. Griffin is trying to get his career back on track after flaming out with the Washington Redskins.

Washington famously traded a boatload of draft picks to the St. Louis Rams to move up in the 2012 draft and select Griffin, who made them look like geniuses in his rookie year. The former Baylor star won Offensive Rookie of the Year over Andrew Luck, throwing for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 102.4 QB rating and adding 815 yards and seven running scores on the ground.

But Griffin suffered a knee injury at the end of that season, and it eventually led to his benching in Washington. Kirk Cousins, whom the Redskins drafted in the fourth round in the year they took Griffin, supplanted RG3 as the full-time starter in 2015.

Griffin was released the following year, eventually landing in Cleveland. He played five games with the Browns before injuries caught up with him again, leading to his benching and, eventually, his release.