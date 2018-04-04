Schuylkill County man found guilty of first-degree attempted murder

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — A jury found a Schuylkill County man guilty of first-degree attempted murder and two other charges Tuesday related to a stabbing that occurred in October 2016, according to a release issued by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Harold McGurl, 44, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and simple assault after striking a man with a knife in his face and arms. The victim, who was 28 years old at the time, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later learned that the attack was intended for the victim’s brother, the current boyfriend of McGurl’s ex-girlfriend, the release states.

“This offender violently attacked a man over a spurned romance,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Yesterday’s verdict makes the Ashland community a safer place. Thanks to a strong collaboration with our partners in the Pennsylvania State Police, we were able to bring this man to justice.”

Sentencing has not been scheduled for McGurl. The Ashland resident could face a maximum prison sentence of up to 40 years in jail on the attempted murder charge.