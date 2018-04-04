Showers end through the morning, then strong gusts expected through Wednesday afternoon

DAMP THROUGH MIDWEEK: The next system continues to affect Central PA, bringing more showers and a brief spike in temperatures during the morning. Showers become more widespread again for the region, so the umbrella is still needed. The breezes pick up too close to daybreak. At this time, temperatures continue to rise. By daybreak, many are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. This system’s cold front crosses through late Wednesday morning, so the chance for showers continues, with some heavier pockets possible at times. Even a few gusty rumbles of thunders are possible. During the mid to late morning hours, temperatures briefly peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Once the front crosses through, temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s during the afternoon. It’s gusty, and skies turn partly sunny. Winds are sustained at 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 40 to 60 miles per hour. The overnight period is chillier, and the winds don’t entirely settle. Readings fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s.

BRIEF DRYING BUT CHILLY: Some brief drying works in for Thursday, but it’s also chillier. A breeze remains too, but it won’t be as gusty as Wednesday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. We’re watching the next system on Friday, and it looks to bring rain showers. There could be a some morning light snow or snow showers that ultimately mix to rain, but it should not cause troubles. There could be a half inch to an inch of accumulation in some spots, mainly on the grassy areas. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to middle 50s during the afternoon. More showers are expected later during the afternoon and into the evening.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There’s a lot of uncertainty with the weekend forecast, but there are a couple items we’re watching. The chance for rain and snow showers continues Friday night and into Saturday. However, as the system develops through Saturday, colder air comes in and a transition to all snow takes place by daybreak. An accumulating snow looks more likely, but the timing of it is mainly during daytime hours, so there could be difficulty sticking unless it’s on grassy surfaces and less traveled secondary roads. We’ll continue to monitor this development. Temperatures are cold again, with readings in the middle to upper 30s. For now, Sunday looks dry, breezy, and partly sunny. Temperatures are a bit higher in the 40s, but this is still quite chilly. Monday we’re watching yet another system. It’s brings the chance for a snow/mix transition to rain through the day. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Stay tuned! Tuesday is not as chilly, and there’s the chance for some showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!