Signature Cocktails with Party Host Helpers

MANHEIM,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Renee Patrone from Party Host Helpers about some helpful tips for that couple getting ready for that big day.

Signature Cocktails have become very popular for wedding and this morning Renee showed us one you may like.

Recipe for the Signature Cocktail: Berry Happy Together Sangria

1 bottle dry white wine; sauvignon blanc works best

1 cup lemon-lime soda

1/2 cup raspberry vodka

1/4 cup brandy

chopped strawberries

raspberries

blueberries

In a pitcher, combine wine, soda, vodka and brandy.

Put a few raspberries and a small handful of chopped strawberries into the bottom of each glass and muddle. Fill glass with ice, then top with sangria and a few blueberries. Stir. (Recipe adapted from Tasty Trials)

To checkout some other tips log on to the Part Host Helpers website at: http://partyhosthelper.com/.

Also thank you to Chestnut Hill Villa for having us today. For more information on how you can book this venue for your wedding day checkout there website at: http://www.chestnuthillvilla.com/