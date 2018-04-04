× Steelers resign RB Stevan Ridley to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers are bringing back veteran RB Stevan Ridley.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the team has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the running back.

Ridley, 29, only suited up in two games with the team last season, but added 108 yards and a score on the ground.

He is expected to provide depth behind RB Le’Veon Bell while RB James Conner recovers from a torn ACL.