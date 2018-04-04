Steelers resign RB Stevan Ridley to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31, 2017: Running back Stevan Ridley #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball downfield in the fourth quarter of a game on December 31, 2017 against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won 28-24. (Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Steelers are bringing back veteran RB Stevan Ridley.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the team has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the running back.
Ridley, 29, only suited up in two games with the team last season, but added 108 yards and a score on the ground.
He is expected to provide depth behind RB Le’Veon Bell while RB James Conner recovers from a torn ACL.