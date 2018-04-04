× Veterans Assistance at Klunk’s Office

HANOVER – Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) reminds residents that she hosts Veterans Outreach Days at her district office, located at 118 Carlisle St., Suite 300, in Hanover twice a month.

Veterans’ outreach assistance with a representative from the American Legion is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday, and from 2-6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

“Veterans gave up so much serving our country. It is important that they and their families have access to programs and benefits for which they are eligible,” Klunk said. “With that in mind, my office hosts a representative from the American Legion who fully understands benefits and programs.”

Some of the services available to veterans and their dependents include assistance with compensation, pension claims, death benefits, education and health care, as well as any issues pertaining to veterans’ benefits. All veterans and their spouses are encouraged to sit down with a veteran service officer to understand what services may be available for them.

Appointments must be made in advance by contacting Klunk’s office at (717) 630-8942.

SOURCE: Rep Klunk press release