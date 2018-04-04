York County man released from ICE custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Detained by immigration police for a week and a half, legal U.S. and York County resident Edgar Plascencia is reunited with his wife and five children.

"It's just painful, painful to be away from family," said Edgar. "And not know what the future holds."

The future, uncertain for Edgar. After being released from ICE custody Wednesday evening he still has a long road ahead. Edgar will have court dates set in Philadelphia where his case could be dismissed or he could be deported back to Mexico.

"It's worry-some," said Edgar. "I mean it's in the back of my mind. What are we gonna do as a family? I don't know. Time will tell."

According to ICE, Edgar's arrest was for an "immigration violation." Paperwork from the Department of Homeland Security states the violation was from a protection from abuse order filed against Edgar by his wife Faith in 2008. The PFA is something Faith says is in the past.

"They're just digging up old and bad things," said Faith. "Every marriage goes through trouble but they're digging up and causing more stress on us."

For now, Edgar says he plans to focus on the most important aspect of his life, his children.

"I didn't miss food, I didn't care about food," said Edgar. "I just wanted my family."

His children are happy to have him home too.

"Now that he's out, I feel really good," said Rose Plascencia, Edgar's daughter.