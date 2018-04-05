× Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is done for the season in aftermath of knee surgery

BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and all of the playoffs in the aftermath of the knee surgery he underwent on March 24, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The report cites anonymous league sources. The team is expected to make an announcement soon.

Irving, 26, had a procedure done to remove a tension wire in his knee. The wire had been placed there during surgery to repair a fractured patella in 2015, ESPN says.

The Celtics acquired Irving in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the season. His loss is a blow to Boston (53-25), which is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Irving averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists with the Celtics this season.

The Celtics and Irving are evaluating further medical options to treat his left knee, sources told ESPN.