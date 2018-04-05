CENTER STAGE: Shall we dance? Visit 19th Century Siam in “The King and I” at Hershey Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic tale of a school teacher overcoming sexism, a king battling the changing of the guard of politics in Southeast Asia coming together to realize the tides of racism can be put behind them, "The King and I," continues to thrive on yet another national tour after its seventh Broadway revival.

If you ask the cast why they believe the show stays relevant, they'll tell you it stands the test of time through the decades by connecting to fights in politics and gender roles in 2018.

"The King and I" plays in Hershey now through Sunday April 8. Ticket information can be found at http://www.hersheyentertainment.com/hershey-theatre/