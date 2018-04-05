× Crash on Route 283 WB expected to cause delays

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A tractor trailer crash on Route 283 WB is expected to cause delays this morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 7:10 a.m. on Thursday morning in Londonderry Township, about one mile before the Hummelstown Exit.

Traffic is still heavy in the westbound local lanes of travel.

This tractor trailer crash is still jamming up the local lane on the WB stretch of PA 283.https://t.co/L10pcQex2W — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 5, 2018

It is unknown if there were any injuries suffered in the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.