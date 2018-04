Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of Disney's new ice show "Dream Big" at Giant Center. Tickets start at $15 and are still available at the Giant Center box office or Ticketmaster.

Show date and times are below:

Show times: Apr 5 - 7pm, Apr 6 - 7pm, Apr 7 - 11,3,7pm, Apr 8 - 12, 4pm