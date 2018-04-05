× Eagles’ season ticket prices set to rise

PHILADELPHIA– It costs money to win a Super Bowl.

Now, Philadelphia Eagles’ season ticket holders will see just how much it costs.

According to Philly.com, season ticket holders have received invoices from the team that state season ticket prices will rise around $10 a game on average.

The range of increases goes anywhere from $5 at the cheapest tickets to $25 for the more expensive tickets.

The team also increased ticket prices last season, prior to winning the Super Bowl.

Last year, the team’s average ticket price ranked 10th in the NFL, but it looks as if the Eagles may be in the Top 10 most expensive shows to see on Sundays this fall.