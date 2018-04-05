Eagles’ season ticket prices set to rise

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: A general view of a goal post and the Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop waves the Eagles flag at the Lincoln Financial Field is seen during the NFC Championship Game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21, 2018 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 38-7. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– It costs money to win a Super Bowl.
Now, Philadelphia Eagles’ season ticket holders will see just how much it costs.
According to Philly.com, season ticket holders have received invoices from the team that state season ticket prices will rise around $10 a game on average.
The range of increases goes anywhere from $5 at the cheapest tickets to $25 for the more expensive tickets.
The team also increased ticket prices last season, prior to winning the Super Bowl.
Last year, the team’s average ticket price ranked 10th in the NFL, but it looks as if the Eagles may be in the Top 10 most expensive shows to see on Sundays this fall.