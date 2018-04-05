× Elverson woman faces charges after using person’s credit card number to make over $900 worth of online purchases

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elverson woman is facing charges after fraudulently using an acquaintance’s credit card number.

Felicia Nellius, allegedly purchased over $900 wroth of items online.

An Ephrata Borough resident reported to police that Nellius had fraudulently used her credit card account number after she “generously allowed” Nellius to user her credit card for a ride service in the past.

Now, Nellius is facing Access Device Fraud charges.