× Fill The Boot for fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony being held at Camp Hill Weis Markets

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Fill the Boot campaign is being held for the fallen York firefighters that perished in a building collapse late last month.

The boots will be stationed at the Weis Markets store at 1195 Lowther Road in Camp Hill.

The boots can be found at the Customer Service Counter & Gas Station from April 3 until April 22.

All of the proceeds collected will be going to the York City Fire Department to benefit the victims’ families.

For more information, you can visit the Facebook event here.