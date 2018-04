× Fire crews battling blaze involving three homes in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, Mifflin County — Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze involving multiple homes on Shaw Avenue in Lewistown, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At least three homes have been damaged in the fire. There are no reported injuries.

A fire damages several homes on Shaw Ave. in Lewistown. pic.twitter.com/3jp1FRThyw — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) April 5, 2018

